Fabric and crafts retailer Joann has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, as consumers continue to cut back on discretionary spending.

In a Monday release, the Hudson, Ohio-based company said that it expected to emerge from bankruptcy as early as the end of next month. Following this process, Joann will likely become privately owned by certain lenders and industry parties, the company added — meaning its shares would no longer be publicly traded on stock exchanges.

"As part of the ongoing Chapter 11 process, on Feb. 12, 2025, Joann filed a motion seeking court authority to begin closing approximately 500 stores across the nation," the retailer said on a website connected to the bankruptcy filing. "Right-sizing our store footprint is a critical part of our efforts to ensure the best path forward for Joann.

Four local stores will be shuttering, the retailer announced on Wednesday:

Oceanside: 2227 El Camino Real

Poway: 12313 Poway Road

San Diego: 3633 Midway Drive

San Marcos: 177 Las Posas Road

San Diegans still visit two locations, however: The store on Plaza Boulevard in National City was not on the list of closures, nor is the location on Fletcher Parkway in El Cajon.

Vendors, landlords and other trade creditors should not see any pay disruptions, the company said, pointing to a deal it had struck with most of its shareholders for financial support.

In addition to Monday's filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Joann said it had received about $132 million in new financing and expected to reduce its balance sheet's funded debt by about $505 million.

Scott Sekella, Joann’s chief financial officer and co-lead of the CEO’s interim office, said that the transaction support agreement marked a “significant step forward” in addressing the company’s capital structure needs.

Joann listed more than $2.44 billion in total debts and about $2.26 billion in total assets in Monday's Chapter 11 petition, which was filed in Delaware, citing October 2023 data.

The company, which was founded back in 1943, previously went private in 2011, when it was purchased by equity firm Leonard Green & Partners for about $1.6 billion.

A decade later Joann, still majority-owned by Leonard Green & Partners, went public in an initial public offering at $12 a share.