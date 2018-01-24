Toys R Us to Close 182 Stores Across the US - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Toys R Us to Close 182 Stores Across the US

Going-out-of-business sales are slated to begin in February with closures continuing through mid-April

Published at 4:52 AM PST on Jan 24, 2018 | Updated 3 hours ago

    Toys R Us is planning to close up to 182 stores across the United States as part of its bankruptcy reorganization plans.

    The Wayne, New Jersey-based retailer filed court papers late Tuesday outlining its plans to close 20 percent of its stores in the coming months. Going-out-of-business sales are slated to begin in February with closures continuing through mid-April, Toys R Us Chief Executive Dave Brandon said in a letter posted on the company's website Tuesday night.

    In addition to closing stores, the company intends to convert a number of locations into combined Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores. The closures still need court approval.

    The company, which filed for bankruptcy protection in September, cited increased competition and a shift in customers moving away from traditional brick-and-mortar stores to shopping online for the decision to shutter the stores. 

    "The reinvention of our brands requires that we make tough decisions about our priorities and focus," Brandon said.

    The company noted that some closings may be avoided if it is able to negotiate more favorable lease terms. But most of the stores listed in the documents are expected to close as Toys R Us tries to reinvent itself as a leaner, smarter retailer.

    See the full list below:

    ALABAMA
    Tuscaloosa: 2600 McFarland Blvd. East

    Birmingham: 335 Summit Boulevard

    ARIZONA
    Yuma: 801 W. 32nd Street 

    Paradise Valley: 12801 North Tatum Blvd. 

    Scottsdale: 9139 Indian Bend Rd. 

    Tucson: 4619 N. Oracle Rd. 

    Scottsdale: 7000 E. Mayo Blvd.

    Mesa: U.S. 60 and Signal Butte Rd.

    ARKANSAS
    Little Rock: 2616 S. Shackleford Rd.

    CALIFORNIA
    Indio: 42500 Jackson St. .

    Simi Valley: 1189 Simi Town Ctr Way 

    Santa Clarita: 26573 Carl Boyer Dr. 

    Covina: 960 Lakes Drive 

    Puente Hills: 1600 S. Azusa Ave. 

    Brea: 2575 E. Imperial Highway 

    Westminster: 530 Westminster Mall 

    Torrance: 20120 Hawthorne Blvd. 

    Riverside: 2550 Canyon Springs Pkwy S. 

    Yuba City: 700 "A" Onstott Rd. 

    Folsom: 2785 E. Bidwell St. 

    Pinole: 1330 Fitzgerald 

    Pittsburg: 4505 Century Blvd. 

    San Rafael: 600 Francisco Blvd.

    Brentwood: 5461 Lone Tree Way

    Fairfield: 1400 Gateway Blvd

    Emeryville: 3938 Horton

    E. San Jose: 2179 Monterey Hwy

    San Jose/Almaden: 865 Blossom Hill Road

    Fresno: 3520 W. Shaw Ave.

    Union City: 31250 Court House Drive

    Stockton: 10640 Trinity Pkwy

    Santa Ana: 3900 Bristol Street

    Corona: 3665 Grand Oaks

    Mission Bay: 1240 W. Morena Blvd.

    Mira Mesa: 8181 Mira Mesa Blvd.

    Vista: 1990 University Drive 

    COLORADO
    Aurora: 1150 S. Ironton

    CONNECTICUT
    North Haven: 376 North Universal Drive

    Waterbury: 275 Union St. 

    Newington: 3491 Berlin Turnpike 

    Manchester: 169 Hale Road 

    DELAWARE

    Dover: 1061 N. Dupont Highway 

    FLORIDA
    Tallahassee: 1625 Apalachee Pkwy. 

    St. Petersburg: 1900 Tyrone Blvd. 

    Tampa: 3908 West Hillsborough Avenue 

    Orange Park: 6001 Argyle Forest Blvd 

    Altamonte Spring: 708 West State Rd 436 

    Boca Raton: 21697 State Road # 7 

    Port St. Lucie: 10732 SW Village Pkwy 

    Royal Palm Beach: 450 South SR 7 

    Kissimmee: 2601 W.Osceola Parkway 

    Coral Springs: 6001 West Sample Road 

    Kissimmee: 3214 N John Young Pkwy. 

    GEORGIA
    Albany: 2601 Dawson Rd. 

    Smyrna: 2955 Cobb Parkway 

    Alpharetta: 6380 No. Point Parkway 

    Dunwoody: 1155 Mt. Vernon Hwy 

    Douglasville: 6875 Douglas Boulevard 

    Conyers: 8160 Mall Parkway 

    Newnan: 221 Newnan Crossing Bypass 

    Fayetteville: 132 Pavilion Parkway 

    INDIANA
    Indianapolis: 3928 E 82nd Street 

    Greenwood: 8800 US 31 South 

    IOWA
    S. Des Moines: 1211 E. Army Post Rd. 

    Des Moines: 8801 University Ave 

    ILLINOIS
    Highland Park: 1610 Deerfield Road 

    Schaumburg: 16 East Golf Road 

    Vernon Hills: 295 Center Drive 

    Matteson: 5001 Lincoln Highway 

    Bricktown: 6420 W. Fullerton 

    Burbank: 7750 South Cicero Avenue 

    Niles: 5660 Touhy Avenue 

    KANSAS
    Wichita: 4646 W. Kellogg 

    Overland Park: 8500 W 135th Street

    KENTUCKY
    St. Mathews: 4900 Shelbyville Road 

    Simpsonville: 1155 Buck Creek Road

    Lexington: 1965 Star Shoot Parkway 

    LOUISIANA
    Slidell: 137 Northshore Blvd. 

    MAINE
    Bangor: 6 Bangor Mall Blvd. 

    Portland: 200 Running Hill Road 

    MARYLAND
    Clinton: 8401 Mike Shapiro Drive

    MASSACHUSETTS
    Dedham: 302 Providence 

    Millbury: 70 Worcester Providence Tpk/Rt 146 

    Holyoke: 50 Holyoke Street 

    Bellingham: 217 Hartford Ave. 

    Northborough: 6110 Shops Way 

    Framingham: Shoppers World Plaza,1 Worcester Ro

    MICHIGAN
    Muskegon: 5363 Harvey Street 

    Traverse City: 2620 Crossing Circle 

    Lansing: 5900 W. Saginaw Highway 

    Grand Rapids: 4923 28th Street South East 

    Ann Arbor: 3725 Carpenter Road 

    Ann Arbor: 3725 Washtenaw 

    MINNESOTA
    Minnetonka: 14100 Wayzata Blvd. 

    Blaine: 170 89th Ave.

    Woodbury: 8236 Tamarack Village 

    Richfield: 900 West 78th Street South 

    MISSISSIPPI
    Meridian: 1003 Bonita Lakes Circle

    Pearl: 200 Bass Pro Dr.

    MISSOURI
    Columbia: 1901 Bernadette 

    Cape Girardeau: 201 Silver Springs Road 

    Bridgeton: 5590 St. Louis Mills Blvd 

    Chesterfield: 220 THF Blvd 

    NEBRASKA
    Omaha: 3505 S. 140th Plaza 

    NEVADA
    Las Vegas: 2150 North Rainbow Blvd. 

    Spring Valley: 7020 Arroyo Crossing Parkway 

    NEW HAMPSHIRE
    Nashua: 29 Gusabel Avenue 

    NEW JERSEY
    Phillipsburg: 1280 Rt. 22 & St. James Ave. 

    Eatontown: 137 Route 35 

    Bridgewater: 100 Promenade Blvd. 

    Union: 2700 Route 22 East. 

    North Brunswick: 909 US Hwy 1 South. 

    Burlington Rt. 541 & Cadillac Road 

    Cherry Hill: 2135 Route 38 

    Wayne: 7 Wayne Hills Mall 

    Paramus: 545 Route 17 South 

    East Hanover: 98 Route 10 West. 

    Elizabeth: Kids World 900 Center Drive 

    Mt. Olive: 50 International Drive South. 

    NEW MEXICO
    Albuquerque: 45 Hotel Circle 

    NEW YORK
    College Point: 139-19 20th Ave 

    Union Square: 24-30 Union Square E 

    Sayville: 5181 Sunrise Hwy 

    Massapequa: 5214 Sunrise Hwy 

    Henrietta: 2335 Marketplace Drive 

    Amherst: 1569 Niagara Falls Blvd 

    Kingston: 401 Frank Sottile Boulevard 

    Glens Falls: 708 Upper Glen St. 

    Latham: 221 Wade Road Extension 

    Yonkers: 2700 Central Park Ave 

    Middle Village: 66 Metropolitan Ave. 

    Westbury: 1350 Corporate Drive. 

    Commack: 108 Veterans Memorial Highway 

    Williamsport: 461 Lycoming Mall Cir

    Greece: 1530 Ridge Rd. West 

    NORTH CAROLINA
    Asheville: 801 Fairview Road 

    Durham: 7001 Fayetteville Road 

    Durham: 3300 Westgate Drive  

    OHIO
    Western Hills: 6251 Glenway Ave. 

    Dayton: 2661 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. 

    Mentor: 7841 Mentor Ave. 

    Dublin: 3610 West Dublin-Granville Rd. 

    OKLAHOMA
    Oklahoma City: 1119 SE 66th St. 

    Fort Smith: 5609-E Rogers Ave 

    Norman: 560 Ed Noble Pkwy. 

    PENNSYLVANIA
    Horsham: 100 Welsh Road 

    Erie: 6680 Peach St. 

    Monroeville: 3700 William Penn Highway 

    Exton: 104 Bartlett Ave. 

    Ross Park Mall: 2003 Cheryl Dr. 

    Washington: 301 Oakspring Road 

    Beaver Valley: Route 18/Valley View Dr. 

    RHODE ISLAND
    Warwick: 300 Quaker Lane

    SOUTH CAROLINA
    Columbia: 254 Harbison Boulevard 

    North Charleston: 7220 Rivers Avenue

    SOUTHDAKOTA
    Rapid City: 450 E. Disk Drive 

    TENNESSEE
    Memphis: 7676 Polo Ground Blvd. 

    Nashville: 5731 Nolensville Rd 

    TEXAS
    West El Paso: 801 Mesa Hills Dr. 

    Katy: 9730 Katy Freeway 

    Allen: 170 E. Stacy Road 

    Irving: 7730 N. MacArthur Blvd 

    Lewisville: 420 E. Round Grove Rd 

    Dallas: Galleria 13710 Dallas Parkway 

    Hurst: 1309 W. Pipeline Rd 

    Hulen: 5800 Overton Ridge Blvd

    UTAH
    Ogden: 4042 Riverdale Rd. 

    Midvale: 1122 Fort Union Boulevard 

    VIRGINIA
    Potomac Mills: 14173 Crossing Place 

    Newport News: 12153 Jefferson Ave. 

    WASHINGTON
    Silverdale: 3567 N.W. Randall Way 

    Everett: 1325A S.E. Everett Mall Parkway 

    Spokane: 6104 N. Division Street 

    WISCONSIN
    Brookfield: 18550 W. Bluemound Rd. 

    Madison: 2161 Zeier Road 

