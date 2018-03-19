Facebook shares tumbled Monday following reports that user data had been inappropriately obtained. Cambridge Analytica, whose clients included Donald Trump's presidential campaign, reportedly used the data of 50 million Facebook users without their permission.

Facebook Chief Information Security Officer Alex Stamos is reportedly leaving after disagreements over how the social media network should handle the spread of disinformation, the New York Times reported.

In a tweet, Stamos said he was still employed, but that his role had changed to "exploring emerging security risks and working on election security."

Stamos has been a strong advocate for disclosing Russian activity on Facebook.

The Times report said that Stamos's roles had been reassigned in December, but Facebook persuaded him to stay on until August. In a tweet, Reuters independently reported that Stamos would leave in August.

Facebook did not immediately return CNBC's request for comment.