In this November 24, 2016 file photo, the "Tinder" app logo is seen on a mobile phone screen on November 24, 2016 in London, England.

The popular dating app Tinder briefly broke Wednesday where users experienced login errors and malfunctioned due to outages in its Facebook login process, CNBC reported.

Tinder did say it was having issues but not cite Facebook's new privacy rules as the root cause, CNBC reported. Neither company responded with a comment.

Facebook announced new privacy measures Wednesday afternoon in response to the ongoing criticism the tech giant has faced after its handling of user data.

Facebook previously allowed third-party apps like Tinder to request user data, but today announced that they will no longer allow apps to ask for access to personal information, CNBC reported.