Sears Is Closing 46 More Stores — Here's Where They Are

In this Nov. 14, 2011 photo, a zoom lens creates a blur of a Sears store sign in Dallas. Sears Holdings Corp.’s third-quarter loss widened, dragged down by weakness in Canada, declining consumer electronics sales and softer clothing sales at its Kmart stores. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

What to Know Sears says it will close 46 more stores in November

Liquidation sales are set to kick off next week

Sears Holdings is closing more stores.

The company said this week it is shuttering 46 more stores in November. The locations are spread across the U.S. (See a full list below.)

"We continue to evaluate our network of stores, which is a critical component to our integrated retail transformation, and will make further adjustments as needed," the company said in a statement.

Liquidation sales at the 33 Sears stores and 13 Kmarts are expected to begin next week, according to Sears. The company also said that eligible workers will receive severance and be able to apply for openings at other nearby stores.

Sears said in January it was planning to shut more than 100 stores. It then announced another round of roughly 100 store closures in May. Sears was operating 894 stores as of May 5, which is the latest available total provided by the company.

With CEO Eddie Lampert at the helm, Sears has been trimming its real estate footprint as sales dwindle at its stores and shoppers increasingly opt to ring up purchases online or outside of shopping malls. Sears is currently evaluating a bid from Lampert's hedge fund, ESL Investments, to buy the Kenmore appliance brand from Sears for $400 million. The company had previously sold its Craftsman tool brand.

Sears is still testing new concepts, like stand-alone mattress stores and combined Sears and Kmart locations, but retail analysts say it will be hard for the company to bounce back from its dire situation.

Sears shares have fallen more than 85 percent over the past 12 months, bringing the company's market cap to $127.8 million, or less than Lampert is willing to pay for the Kenmore brand. The stock hit an all-time intraday low of $1.15 earlier this week.

Here are the 46 Sears and Kmart stores set to close in November:

Kmart 935 Sweetwater Road Spring Valley CA

Kmart 1075 Shaw Avenue Clovis CA

Kmart 3625 East 18th Street Antioch CA

Kmart 6310 W 3rd Street Los Angeles CA

Kmart 589 Bridgeport Avenue Milford CT

Kmart 301 College Square Newark DE

Kmart 3231 Chicago Road Steger IL

Kmart 11 South Kings HWY 61 Cape Girardeau MO

Kmart 2308 Highway 45 N Columbus MS

Kmart 605 Old Country Road Riverhead NY

Kmart 440 NW Burnside Road Gresham OR

Kmart 101 Great Teays Blvd Scott Depot WV

Kmart 2150 South Douglas HWY Gillette WY

Sears^ Flagstaff Mall, 4800 N US HWY 89 Flagstaff AZ

Sears Capitola Mall, 4015 Capitola Road Santa Cruz CA

Sears† 2424 Highway 6 And 50 Grand Junction CO

Sears 2266 University Square Mall Tampa - University FL

Sears† 1625 NW 107th Avenue Doral / Miami FL

Sears^ Coastland Ctr, 2000 9th Street N Naples FL

Sears^ Oglethorpe Mall, 7810 Abercorn St Savannah GA

Sears† 2860 Cumberland Mall Atlanta GA

Sears† 100 Mall Blvd Ste 300 Brunswick GA

Sears^ 1631 E Empire Street Bloomington IL

Sears* 4201 Coldwater Road Fort Wayne IN

Sears 3000 Mall Road Florence KY

Sears† 1914 Hammond Square Drive Hammond LA

Sears* 50 Holyoke Street Holyoke MA

Sears^ Silver City Galleria Taunton MA

Sears† 1250 Jackson Xing I-94 Jackson MI

Sears* 4601 Glenwood Avenue Raleigh - Crabtree NC

Sears* 77 Rockingham Park Boulevard Salem NH

Sears* 1500 South Willow Street Manchester NH

Sears† 4409 Black Horse Pike Mays Landing NJ

Sears* 200 Eastview Mall Victor NY

Sears* 578 Aviation Road Queensbury / Glen Falls NY

Sears 1400 Union Turnpike New Hyde Park NY

Sears 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road Dayton OH

Sears* 9505 Colerain Avenue Cincinnati - Northgate OH

Sears† 11800 SE 82nd Avenue Happy Valley / Portland OR

Sears† 400 Memorial City Way Houston - Memorial TX

Sears* Post Oak Mall College Station - Bryan TX

Sears 7453 S Plaza Center Drive West Jordan UT

Sears 12000 Fair Oaks Mall Fairfax VA

Sears† 8800 NE Vancouver Mall Drive Vancouver WA

Sears† 4720 Golf Road Eau Claire WI

Sears Valley View Mall, 4200 US HWY 16 La Crosse WI

Additionally, the Sears Auto Center at these locations will close in the following time frame:

^ Late August 2018

* Late September 2018

† Late October 2018

