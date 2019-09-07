This Feb. 7, 2018, file photo shows the Charging Bull sculpture by Arturo Di Modica, in New York's Financial District.

A man damaged the Wall Street's famous "Charging Bull" statue on Saturday by attacking it with a banjo, police said.

Kevin Cevon Varlack, 42, of Dallas, was charged with criminal mischief, criminal possession of a weapon and disorderly conduct.

He was seen striking the bull with a banjo shortly after noon, police said. Photos showed the statue had cuts at the base of one of its horns.

It wasn't clear whether Varlack had an attorney.

The bull was a symbol of the American financial resilience in the wake of the 1987 stock market crash. The statue was installed in 1989 by artist Arturo Di Modica.

It's not the first time the statue has been vandalized. Blue paint was dumped on the bull in 2017 and in 2008.

The "Fearless Girl" statue had been placed across from the bull, but it was later moved to standoff against the New York Stock Exchange building.