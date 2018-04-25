This March 20, 2018 photo shows the Gmail app on an iPad in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Google is giving Gmail a makeover for its 1.4 billion users with new tools and features, including most notably, disappearing messages the tech giant announced Wednesday, NBC News reported.

At first glance, the new Gmail design tweaks are subtle, including a new side panel for accessing calendars and tasks and large, color-coded warnings on suspicious emails, NBC News reported.

Some of the features include a user deciding whether a message could disappear now or five years from now and the option to revoke an email at any time. For procrastinators, a new feature will also "nudge" remind users how much has past since receiving an email, NBC News reported.