Dow Soars After Lower Open, Continuing Wild Ride

U.S. stocks fell at the opening bell on Wednesday, then surged back into the green, following another roller coaster trading session Tuesday that ended with the Dow Jones industrial average up 567 points, CNBC reported.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 100 points at the open, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite both declining 0.3 percent. But the Dow quickly recovered, climbing 300 points into the range of 25,000.
Dow Falls More Than 1,100 Points In Historic Selloff
The Dow Jones industrial average plunged as much as 1,500 points Monday in one of the most historic routs in stock market history. Michael George reports.
(Published Monday, Feb. 5, 2018)
Stocks had sold off sharply in the last five days on fears over a coming rise in interest rates, obscure volatility-tracking funds and computer-driven trading.
But Tuesday's rally, which brought the Dow back to nearly 25,000 points, provided a boost for markets in Asia and Europe.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Largest Daily Percent Loss
Date
Close
Points change
% Change
Oct. 19, 1987
1,738.74
−508.00
−22.61
Oct. 28, 1929
260.64
−38.33
−12.82
Dec. 18, 1899
58.27
−7.94
−11.99
Oct. 29, 1929
230.07
−30.57
−11.73
Nov. 6, 1929
232.13
−25.55
−9.92
Aug. 12, 1932
63.11
−5.79
−8.40
Mar. 14, 1907
76.23
−6.89
−8.29
Oct. 26, 1987
1,793.93
−156.83
−8.04
Oct. 15, 2008
8,577.91
−733.08
−7.87
July 21, 1933
88.71
−7.55
−7.84
Data source: measuringworth.com
Dow Jones Industrial Average Largest Daily Point Loss