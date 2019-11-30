American Airlines Expands Travel Alerts, Adds Waivers

American Airlines says Friday they're expanding travel alerts and allowing passengers traveling to change flights for no additional fees due to winter storms in the Northeast and Midwest. (Published Friday, Nov. 29, 2019)

American Airlines said Friday they're expanding travel alerts and allowing passengers traveling to change flights for no additional fees due to winter storms in the northeast and Midwest.

While there are no travel alerts for Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, there are more than three dozen destinations that are now impacted by severe weather.

The airline said travelers headed to nearly three dozen destinations in the northeast can change their flights for free provided they meet certain criteria, including that their travel is currently scheduled for Dec. 1-2.

Another dozen or so destinations in the Midwest may be impacted by Winter Storm Ezekiel -- travelers flying on Nov. 29 and 30 may be able to reschedule their trips for no charge.

London Bridge Stabbing Suspect Detained and Shot

(WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT) A suspect of a stabbing attack in London was shot and killed by police. British authorities say several people were injured in a stabbing attack before a suspect was detained. (Published Friday, Nov. 29, 2019)

For more information, see the link below.

Online:American Airlines Travel Alerts