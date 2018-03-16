First Victim of Florida Bridge Collapse Identified

College freshman Alexa Duran died Thursday in the Miami bridge collapse, officials have confirmed. Duran was killed as she was driving home from a doctor’s appointment and the bridge collapsed on top of her car. Her friend Richard Humble was in the passenger’s seat and survived. (Published 3 hours ago)

