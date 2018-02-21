Father of Murdered Parkland Student Gives Emotional Plea to President

Andrew Pollack, whose daughter was murdered in the Parkland school shooting, gave an emotional plea to President Trump during the listening session Wednesday on public safety. Pollack spoke about how he cannot get onto an airplane with a bottle of water but people can walk into a school with a gun. (Published 27 minutes ago)

