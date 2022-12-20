Beloved Ramona Woman Dies Three Years After Being Struck By Hit-and-Run Driver While Biking to Work

A Ramona woman, who was struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding her bicycle on State Route 67 in 2019 has died after a valiant three-year struggle to survive.

“I knew all along that it was possible that we might not be able to save her,” her husband Don Scott said.

On Oct. 2, 2019, Michelle Scott was riding her bicycle to work at 7:30 a.m. when she was struck from behind and thrown to the ground.

After spending three years in various rehab facilities, Michelle Scott developed an infection, and her husband of 35 years made the difficult decision to end life support.

“I had the support of the medical staff and they allowed me to disconnect her from the ventilator. It took me three tries, only because I couldn’t believe I was going through that, but I was able to disconnect it without any discomfort to her,” Don Scott said.

Michelle Scott, who was active in many community and volunteer service groups, passed away on Nov. 27. She was 56.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Michelle Scott, Chase Richard, fled the scene but was later found and convicted on charges that included felony reckless driving. He had hidden his vehicle in his garage and spray-painted it, according to prosecutors.

Richard was sentenced to three years and eight months. He served two years in custody, but is now free on mandatory supervision and must serve 200 hours of community service.

“I’m hoping that he gains some kind of knowledge, life skill, or something to pass on to his family members or maybe to just remind himself, how lucky he is that he’s alive, said Scott.

During Michelle Scott’s attempted recovery, her husband said there were moments of hope, like the time she tried to say his name.

“When they called me on the phone right away, I fell to the ground. I was out in the garage fixing a weed eater and I started crying. It was super excellent. And that was another thing to grab on to,” said Scott

But this year, Michelle Scott developed an infection that forced the decision to end life support.

“I was proud to be able to say I did everything and she can count on me not to let her suffer, and I know she would have done the exact same thing for me,” said Scott.

Don Scott served in both the Army and Navy, which allows Michelle Scott to be buried at Miramar National Cemetery.

On January 4th, he says there is a planned public celebration of life gathering. The location has yet to be finalized.