Beachgoers Urged Not to Enter Water After Rain in San Diego County

On top of possible sewage, rainfall from Tropical Storm Kay is making the case for staying out of the water

By City News Service and Renee Schmiedeberg

A water contact warning for possible sewage was issued for the Coronado shoreline after bacteria levels exceeded state health standards, officials said Saturday.

A general rain advisory was also issued Friday for all coastal beaches and bays due to recent rainfall tied to Tropical Storm Kay.

"Beachgoers are advised that rain brings urban runoff, which can cause bacteria levels to rise significantly in ocean and bay waters, especially near storm drains, creeks, rivers, and lagoon outlets, and may cause illness," the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality said. "Water contact such as swimming, surfing and diving should be avoided during rain and for 72 hours following the rain event."

The Tijuana Slough shoreline from the International Border to the south end of Imperial Beach and Silver Strand Shoreline will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact, health officials said.

