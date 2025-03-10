Annual rummage sale in Balboa Park raises money for local nonprofits

Balboa Park was more packed than usual this weekend because of the 96th annual rummage sale, organized by The Thursday Club. The nonprofit has been helping other nonprofit organizations for more than a century.

"We've been around more than 100 years," said Leslie O'Neal Pedersen, a member of The Thursday Club. Pedersen has spent the last 20 years in the club. It's a charity group comprised mostly of women, who every year hold the rummage sale to raise money for several nonprofits in San Diego.

The Balboa Park Activity Center was repurposed as a sales floor for this year's sale. From furniture, jewelry, clothing and antiques, there's a little something for everyone who comes to shop.

Meghan McPartland and her friend waited 30 minutes in line on Sunday to look for baby clothes.

"We're both expecting, we're both having babies at the end of June, end of July," said McPartland.

McPartland is familiar with one of the beneficiaries for this year's rummage sale. It's a cause that's near and dear to her heart.

"Blissful Seeds is one of the nonprofits that it goes towards and I have contributed to them before, so support your local autism community right here," said McPartland. "They're a great nonprofit so I was really excited to see that they were on the list."

According to Pedersen, roughly half of the money collected will go to Balboa Park. The rest will go to multiple nonprofits selected by The Thursday Club.

On average, Pedersen said the organization raises about $150,000 every year. The nonprofit hopes to raise that same amount from this year's rummage sale.