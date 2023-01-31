Alleged Sexual Assault Leads to Student Walkout at Lincoln High School

Some Lincoln High parents and students are at odds with the school over the alleged sexual assault of a 15 year old girl.

On Tuesday morning, the teen’s mother protested with a few parents outside the school. That led to a walkout of hundreds of students.

Hundreds of Lincoln High students skipped third and fourth periods to demonstrate outside the school on Euclid Ave and Market Street in the Lincoln Park area of San Diego.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

They chanted, held up signs and the passing drivers responded with their car horns. It was all in support of a 15-year-old student who reported to school police she was assaulted by a fellow student and former friend.

The girl’s mother, identified only as “Fabi” said her daughter was coerced into having sex while being recorded on a camera phone.

“My charges against him were sexual assault, rape and child pornography,” Fabi said.

The video has circulated among other students and on social media, Fabi said.

“It’s been very hard on her. That same day we came to school to do the declaration and everything, she had suicidal thoughts and I had to take her to the hospital,“ Fabi said.

The incident allegedly happened in a field not a mile from Lincoln High near south Euclid Avenue and Trinidad Way after school on Jan. 12.

The plan was that the two would get some snacks and hang out there for a while. In her statement to police and what she told her mother, when she arrived her friend insisted they have sex. He insisted several times and several times she said no until finally she gave in, fearing something worse would happen.

She told her mother about it after the video began circulating among students. They went to report it to San Diego Unified School District Police six days after the alleged assault.

“You could see it in her eyes and her tears, how she was overwhelmed, how she’s not eating. She’s depressed, has suicidal thoughts,“ Fabi said.

The school district put together a safety plan for her daughter but she remains at home and the teen accused of the assault remains in school, Fabi said.

“He’s going on with his life and my daughter is just stuck. That is very, very frustrating for me,“ Fabi said.

In part of a statement released by San Diego Unified School District, spokesperson Maureen Magee wrote:

“All allegations are taken seriously and are investigated. Because there is an ongoing investigation by law enforcement that involves students, we cannot comment on details of the situation.”

“I’m angry. I’m sad, frustrated and alone because the school’s not doing anything. I feel unsupported,“ Fabi said.

Her daughter cut and colored her hair to avoid detection. She sits at home and barely eats, Fabi said.

No matter how isolated she may feel, fellow student demonstrators said she is not alone.

In part of a text message sent to the girl’s mother, the investigating officer wrote that the police report will be ready by Friday and soon after will be in the hands of the juvenile crimes office of the district attorney.