A Fifth Interest Rate Hike Looms. Here's How You Can Benefit

The U.S. Federal Reserve will meet on Sept. 19, and Sept. 20, where an interest rate hike is likely.

The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to fight inflation.

University of San Diego Professor of Economics Alan Gin explained that there are potential benefits to an interest rate hike.

What can you do to combat interest rate hikes?

“One thing you want to do before interest rates are raised is if you can deal with any sort of adjustable-rate loans you have at this point. If you can lock in rates before they rise, you'd be better off as far as I'm concerned,” Professor Gin said.

Make changes to your stocks

Another benefit is adjusting your stock portfolio.

“The stock market does not react well when interest rates rise. That is a competing investment, and as a result of that, stocks tend to go down when interest rates rise, also beyond bonds, they also tend to go down when interest rates rise. So, if you get out of those positions and get into cash, you'd be better off,” Professor Gin added.

Handle debt head-on

Decreasing personal debt as much as possible would also be beneficial.

“If at all possible, you know, with interest rates rising here, you want to have as little debt as possible. So, if you could take some steps then to reduce, for example your credit card debt or any other sort of debt that you have, you'll be better off as a result of that,” Professor Gin said.

There are also actions that can be taken after an interest rate hike that would prove to be beneficial.

Park your money in a savings account

“There is some benefit to an increase in interest rates in that if you're a saver, you're going to benefit. You're going to earn a higher rate of return. You know, in the last few years, people who save money earn very little interest on their money that ever since the Federal Reserve has been increasing interest rates, that return has started adding up and that will continue to be the case if they increase interest rates this week,” Professor Gin said.

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points at the next meeting.

The Reserve has already raised interest rates four times in 2022.