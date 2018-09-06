Yes, August Really Was That Hot

Average temperatures in August were the hottest ever recorded for an August month in San Diego, El Cajon and Chula Vista, according to the National Weather Service.

“We’ve definitely felt it,” said Melis Papila of La Jolla. “Our house doesn’t have AC.”

Papila said she’s had to bring her German Shepherd mix, Duke, to work with her or take him to Doggy Daycare so he doesn’t suffocate in the house.

“The average temperatures for the highs and the average temperatures for the lows combined, so the overall temperatures were hottest on record for those locations going back to 1874,” said a forecaster with the San Diego office of the Weather Service.

Record-breaking heat was also felt for both July and August in Anaheim, Riverside, Ocotillo Wells, Mecca, Palm Springs, and Ramona.

“It’s hard to fall asleep when it’s so hot, so that’s been difficult too,” said Papila.

For July, the hottest weather in the whole state’s recorded history stoked devastating wildfires that erupted across the entire state.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said July was California’s hottest month ever observed. The state’s average temperature of 79.7 degrees was just higher than the previous record of 79.5 degrees in July 1931.