How to Choose The Right Mechanic for You and Your Ride

It’s never fun when your car breaks down on you. Having an honest mechanic on your side can ease the pain.

Before choosing which mechanic to take your car to, read over these handy tips from NBC 7 Responds.

First, ask friends and family for some recommendations. Rest assured you are not the only one in need of a trustworthy mechanic.

Go online and search for reviews, both the good and the bad. A great resource for this is the Better Business Bureau.

Once you have a mechanic in mind make a quick call and see if they offer free estimates.

Take a good look inside the shop. A messy shop could mean a sloppy mechanic.

If all checks out, then make sure you get a written estimate before any work is done.

If the job is going to take more than one day, than be sure to ask for a written time of repairs estimate.

Mechanics shouldn’t have any problem giving you written estimates. If they do then it’s best to leave.





Following these easy tips could save you a lot of time, headaches, and cash.