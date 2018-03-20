SD Councilmember Opposes Mayor's Transitional Storage Center For Homeless

San Diego City Councilmember David Alvarez is holding a public meeting in San Diego Tuesday afternoon to oppose a proposal from Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

The Mayor has proposed a 1,000-bin storage center in Logan Heights. The facility would be a place where homeless people could store their personal belongings.

In January, Faulconer announced he wanted to open the storage center at Commercial and 20th streets in the spring.

Alvarez opposes the idea, saying the area is within close proximity to a school, about 15-20 feet away. He added a residential neighborhood in the area is already experiencing issues with public safety and quality-of-life.

Alvarez added that hundreds of residents have said they do not want the storage facility for a number of different reasons, including safety concerns due to a lack of specific public safety plans with metrics to ensure the safety of neighbors and students.

An online petition opposed to the project started by a Logan Heights resident has over 350 signatures so far.



Alvarez also added there was no formal community input considered by the mayor before he proposed the location.

The public meeting with Alvarez will take place at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at San Diego Concourse, located at 202 C Street in San Diego.



