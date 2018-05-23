Tied-up With A Google Phone Trade-In

Sean Mitchell loved his Google Pixel phone. So when he heard about a promotion from Google offering him $350 to trade in his old phone for a newer Google Pixel model came, Sean couldn’t pass it up.

“I was curious,” Sean told NBC 7 in an April interview. “I like Google’s products, so I wanted to check it out and it’s an awesome phone, it really is.”

But in order to qualify for the offer, Sean said he had to comply with certain conditions. He had to send his old phone in using Google’s packaging and the phone had to be clean, wiped of any prints, and any protective coverings had to be removed.

Sean said when he received the packaging he became worried that the phone would be damaged in transit.

He decided to record himself packing the phone and sending it off. To watch that, click on the video below.

“I took the video and the pictures for a reason,” Sean said. “It was a flimsy case so I knew it was a possibility, it’s just one of those things you have to do to protect yourself.”

Sean said it was a good thing he did. One months later he received an email from Google saying he did not turn his phone in on time and that the screen was cracked.

Sean said Google was only giving him $225 and not the full $350 for his old phone.

Sean said the first thing he did was contact Google so he could send the video and the pictures he took of him sending the phone.

“Three weeks after reaching out and there was no response.”

That’s when Sean called NBC 7 Responds for help.

“Within 24-hours I got an email from Google with a big apology, store credit, and the refund put into my Google Financing account.”

NBC 7 Responds reached out to Google about Sean’s situation but a spokesperson for the company only confirmed they had resolved the problem.