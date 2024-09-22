What happens if your dog bites someone? How will your insurance be impacted?

Your dog may be your best friend, but it’s not everyone else’s — and if it bites someone, you’ll be in for some tough times, emotionally and financially. This is when your homeowners or renters insurance will typically kick in, but few people know what’s in their policy.

Dominic Chumich is one of those people. Twice every morning, he goes to a nearby dog park in North Park and plays with his dog Cecee (short for Cecilia). He adopted her three-and-a-half years ago from Tijuana.

“She really loves finding the dirty balls in the park, and that becomes her favorite toy,” he said as he threw a dirty, old tennis ball some 20 yards away. Cecee runs after it, which gives us more time to talk about her.

“It was very clear she had some sort of trauma because she was really afraid to walk down the street. For her, it was never any form of aggression. It was always just fear,” he said.

He added that no matter how friendly Cecee behaves, he’s mindful he doesn’t know everything about her past. He’s extra vigilant, especially around children or dogs that may suddenly come up to her.

“I just try to be aware if she’s comfortable or not, and if she’s not, we’ll just try to get her away from a bad situation,” he explained.

So what happens if Cecee were to bite someone? Well, aside from that awful feeling Chumich said he would have, knowing someone was hurt because of his dog, he realized he could also be sued for medical expenses and other damages. He admitted he doesn’t know if his renters insurance covers him and Cecee.

“Some insurance has restrictions and will exclude certain breeds of dogs right off the bat,” Pete Moraga from the Insurance Information Institute (III) said. He added that most dog owners don’t check their policies to find out if they’re covered and really should because a bite from any dog can happen at any time.

In 2023, the III reports more than 19,000 dog bite claims were filed in the U.S. reaching about $1.1 billion for an average of more than $58,000 per claim. This represents a 110% increase over the previous 10 years.

Moraga added that should Cecee bite someone, Chumich can expect changes to his policy.

“The insurer can either raise your policy and the coverage for that liability or they might say we’re going to exclude the dog,” he said.

San Diego County has its fair share of dog attacks too. San Diego County Animal Services says they investigate more than 6,000 dog bites or attacks every year. The U.S. Postal Service says San Diego ranked sixth among cities with the most dog attacks upon postal employees.

To keep your dog from adding to that number, the county suggests you spay or neuter your pet as they’re less likely to roam and less likely to bite if they’re sterile. Keep your dog securely fenced or in a locked enclosure. Always use a leash, never leave a dog unattended with small children or in a new situation, and of course, look into your insurance policy.

“I definitely should be more aware, and I will be moving forward from this. I’m glad you guys stopped by the park,” said Chumich.

A couple more things to know: your homeowners or renters insurance should cover your dog biting someone even if it happens away from home. Should it get out and cause a traffic accident, those damages may also be claimed against your insurance.