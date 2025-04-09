What to know about reciprocal tariffs and why you should care

A last-second move by President Donald Trump on Wednesday pushed back almost all of the reciprocal tariffs that would have taken effect later in the day.

There are so many moving parts on different fronts — and what’s true today may not be true tomorrow — so NBC 7 decided to pull back the curtain a bit on the reciprocal tariffs so that they can be better understood.

“Tariffs are a sales tax, and, generally, at least a portion of sales taxes are passed on to the consumer, so prices are going to rise,” SDSU economics professor Hashim Foad told NBC 7.

The professor added that reciprocal tariffs, even as a threat, cause uncertainty on the world stage and in people’s homes.

“There's concern over: 'Well, how did you come up with this? What's the plan? What's the goal? How long are these going to last? Are they a negotiating technique, or are they here to stay?' " Foad said.

It’s unclear how long the tariffs would be implemented — if and when they're enacted — but we at least know how they were determined.

Here’s the equation provided by the White House:

It may appear intimidating and complex, but it just boils down to the trade deficit the United States has with a given country, divided by its imports, then cutting that number in about half as a gesture of kindness, according to Trump.

Foad said the equation doesn’t make much sense unless the real goal is to make it more expensive for Americans to buy foreign products.

“The idea is that they’ll buy more locally produced American-made goods, which, OK, you can do for some things, but it’s not like you can immediately start producing everything that’s made abroad that we import,” Foad said.

If that’s the case, explained Foad, consumers will pay more for these products for a longer time, perhaps even permanently.

However, the reciprocal tariffs might also leverage better trade deals with other countries.

“Is it worth it?" Foad said. "Maybe in the long run, especially if it leads to better terms. Again, what’s the goal? If the goal is fair trade, great. If the goal is balanced trade, I don’t think that’s necessarily the best way to go about it."

"The president also said in a social media post that he was raising the tariffs imposed on imports from China to 125%, 'effective immediately,' due to the 'lack of respect that China has shown to the World's Markets.' " CNBC reported Wednesday.