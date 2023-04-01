What to Buy on Deep Discount in April

Springtime is in the air, which means you’ve probably got some yard work and spring cleaning to prep for. And if you need a refresh on your tools to get the job done right, Consumer Reports is here to help.

Whether you’re grilling, mowing, cleaning or just looking forward to spending more time outdoors, April is the perfect month to get the items you’ll need to start your spring right.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top-tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when to shop for them. Here are the top products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

“Retailers focus on seasonal items in April, with deals around outdoor equipment for lawn care and spring cleaning. It’s also a great time to find sales on the items that will help you enjoy the outdoors during the warmer months ahead,” said Consumer Reports’ Shopping Editor Samantha Gordon.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

First, get a handle on spring cleaning with a new vacuum cleaner. The Samsung Jet 90 Complete vacuum cleaner is as low as $550 at Amazon. This cordless stick vac has a digital display that allows you to check the power level, battery life and any maintenance issues.

Consumer Reports

After you’re done cleaning the inside, keep things tidy outside with a new lawn mower. The Ryobi mower shown below is as low as $299 at The Home Depot. CR says this battery-powered mower earns top marks in mulching, evenness of cut, and noise.

Consumer Reports

Now that you have all of those chores done, you can head out to enjoy the nice weather. But first, make sure your head is safe with a bike helmet that can protect you. The Giro Register MIPS bike helmet is one of CR’s top-rated bike helmets and is $69.95 at Amazon. This helmet aced CR’s impact tests and provides excellent ventilation.

Consumer Reports

And finally, kick your feet up and dine al fresco with a brand-new grill. The Permasteel grill shown below is as low as $379.99 at The Home Depot. This compact, low-priced grill heats food evenly and has three burners, electronic ignition, and two side shelves.

Consumer Reports

If you’re on the lookout for more deals this month, Consumer Reports says carpet cleaners, chainsaws, leaf blowers, pressure washers, and string trimmers should all be on sale at some point in April. You can check out all the April deals here.