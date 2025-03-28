With so many companies filing for bankruptcy recently, and some even closing for good, you might wonder what happens to any gift cards or unused services you have.

Forever 21, Party City, and Joann Fabrics are just a few of the stores that have gone out of business in recent months. But retailers aren’t the only ones feeling the impact of inflation and changing consumer patterns – the fitness world is also being affected.

Just last week, The BXNG Club in San Diego sent a letter to its members saying “Due to a court decision, we are forced to close all locations tomorrow (3/22). This is not the outcome we had hoped for, and we know this is just as devastating for you as it is for us.”

Audrey Harper was one of the members who received the letter.

“I was shocked,” she told NBC 7 Responds. “I had to stop in my tracks and take it in. I was angry, very angry.”

Audrey had just signed up for a one-year membership on Jan. 31, paying almost $1,300.

“I was actually excited to go to the gym after kind of plateauing at my former one... I liked having the classes, the trainers were great,” Harper said.

Harper’s excitement has now turned to concern. What will happen to her $1,300? The gym said it is not able to offer refunds.

Bankruptcy attorney Giovanna Gallo said when a company goes out of business, consumers with unused gift cards or memberships can file a proof of claim at bankruptcy court.

“We won’t know what is left out after the liquidation for you to be paid, but regardless, you should file a claim, so you have a possibility of recovering in the event, there’s money left,” Gallo said.

Harper filed a claim with The BXNG Gym’s bankruptcy case.

“As an unsecured creditor I am the lowest of their priorities of people to pay back,” Harper said.

According the Gallo, other debts like unpaid rent and wages owed to employees have a priority over customers. Harper filed her claim online but you can do it in person.

If you need a bankruptcy lawyer, there are things you should consider first.

“If you are owed $500 and an attorney is going to charge you $1,000 to do this, perhaps you don't want to even get involved,“ Gallo said.

Harper says she’s not very hopeful that she will get her money back, and although signing up for a membership at The BXNG Club didn’t make her the best boxer, she definitely learned a lesson.

“I do hope to eventually join another boxing gym but I will do more research before joining and I will never do a year in advance ever again which is something I wouldn't have normally done.”

Gallo agreed. She said to consider month-to-month gym memberships and avoid buying gift cards in large dollar amounts.

If you have a gift card for a company that files for bankruptcy protection, use it right away in case they are forced to close for good.

We emailed The BXNG Club for comment and received the following automatic reply:

Thank you for reaching out to us! We deeply appreciate your support and understanding as we navigate the closure of THE BXNG CLUB.

As previously announced, due to a court decision, we are forced to close all locations. Over the past year, we have explored every possible option to keep THE BXNG CLUB operating, including seeking new investments and negotiating a sale to secure the future of our community. Despite our best efforts, those solutions did not come to fruition, leaving us with no choice but to close.

Due to the nature of our closure, we are unfortunately unable to offer refunds. We understand this may be disappointing, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Please know that this decision was not made lightly, and we have done everything in our power to find an alternative path forward.

We are truly grateful for your time as part of THE BXNG CLUB community. Your dedication and passion for our brand meant the world to us. While we don’t know what the future holds, we remain hopeful that THE BXNG CLUB may find a new home through a potential sale. Should there be any updates, we will be sure to communicate them.

Thank you again for your understanding, and for being a valued member of THE BXNG CLUB family.