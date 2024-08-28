Tips for saving money on a last-minute Labor Day weekend trip

You may have the itch for a quick last-minute trip this holiday weekend. Finding good deals this close to Labor Day may sound unrealistic, but a personal finance expert at Nerdwallet, Melissa Lambarena, told NBC 7 that it’s possible.

“There are a lot of ways that you can still score deals out there if you’re willing to put in some research and do some effort and make sure you’re staying within your budget” Lambarena said. "That’s key, especially if you have different financial goals or you’re focused on paying down debt."

According to AAA, a big percentage of Americans will travel this holiday weekend both within the United States or internationally. Overall, domestic travel bookings are up 9% compared with last year. Travelers should visit third-party websites to find hotel deals, some of which offer mystery deals if you’re willing to be flexible or spontaneous.

If you're getting ready to hit the road. there are certain days and times you should plan to start your trip.

"You want to head out Thursday or Friday morning, or Saturday afternoon, and return on Sunday possibly,” Lambarena said.

Travelers can also reach out to short-term rentals or hotels to see if they're willing to offer a discount for last-minute bookings since they are also trying to get that reservation confirmed.

Another thing to have in mind is that gas prices are expected to be lower than last year this time around. Per AAA, the statewide average at this time last year was 64 cents higher than this week's local average of $4.59. In recent weeks, gas prices have remained steady.

Some of the top local Labor Day destinations are Anaheim, the Grand Canyon and Central Coast.