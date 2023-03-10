The Struggle Is Real: Where to Find Housing Help

Has your landlord raised your rent? Is your landlord threatening to evict you? Behind on mortgage payments?

California attorney general’s office wants to help Californians who are struggling with housing.

“We have a crisis of enormous proportions where housing has become incredibly unaffordable for most Californians,” Attorney General Rob Bonta told NBC 7. “We have tenants, renters, who are one eviction notice away from being homeless.”

The attorney general’s office has a Housing Portal full of information for homeowners, renters and landlords. There is a Homeowner Bill of Rights page, explaining a set of laws that provide protections to homeowners who are facing foreclosure. There is also a Landlord-Tenant page that details the rules for things like evictions and rent increases.

The attorney general also launched a Housing Strike Force in 2021.

“Our Housing Strike Force was designed to enforce existing law that relates to housing generally and more specifically housing production and tenant and renters’ rights,” Bonta said. “We have gotten involved in many cases since the creation of the Housing Strike Force to help make California more affordable, protect tenants and renters if they’re being mistreated and the law is being violated, and to help build more housing across the state of California, consistent with existing housing laws.”

If you believe someone is violating existing housing laws in California, you can send a complaint or tip to the Housing Strike Force at housing@doj.ca.gov.