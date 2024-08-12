For many of us, our dogs are an extended part of the family, which is why many tag along during family vacations.

There are new rules, however, when it comes to international traveling to Mexico with your canine companion.

The new rules are meant to prevent the reintroduction of dog rabies into the United States. However, many dog owners aren’t completely clear about what they need to do, specifically those who frequently cross the border to Baja California.

Marysol Yañez is one of those people. She said she’s happiest when her Australian shepherd, Taco, is by her side.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

“He’s very playful, very active and very social with other dogs and humans,” Yañez said with a laugh.

Yañez and her husband make two or three trips a week to Tijuana to hang out with family and friends, and Taco comes along for the ride.

The new rules from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have some dog owners, including Yañez, scratching their heads.

“I thought that we had to fill out a form every time we crossed, and I was like, ‘Really?’,” Yañez told NBC 7.

The new CDC rules require anyone bringing a dog into the U.S. to complete an online form before crossing. Once you submit it, you’ll get an email receipt that you’ll need to show to border agents or airline officials if flying. The receipt is good for six months and can be used multiple times. You can print it out or show it on your phone. If you are bringing more than one dog to the U.S., each animal will need a separate form.

Other requirements include:

Dogs must appear healthy upon arrival

Dogs must be at least 6 months old

Dogs must have a microchip that can be detected with a universal scanner

The CDC has a list of countries considered high risk for importing dog rabies. Dogs that may have spent time in these countries six months prior to entering the United States will also need proof of vaccination against rabies. Mexico and Canada are not on this list.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection told NBC 7 that they do not expect wait times to increase because of these new regulations.

Yañez said no amount of paperwork will ever keep Taco from joining the fun with them in Tijuana.

“We're going to learn whatever we need to learn and fill out the forms that we need to fill, but he’s coming with us," Yañez said.