It could be left at your door, your gate, mailbox or inbox. It’s a flyer offering free solar panels to be installed in your home as a part of some government program. If you haven’t received one, you may soon according to the Contractors State License Board (CSLB) who says they’re popping up everywhere up and down the state.

“The information provided on here is misleading and it makes it sound like there is free solar but there is no such thing as free solar,” said Katherine White, Chief of Public Affairs with CSLB.

She added that no other industry in California generates more complaints to their department than the solar panel industry, which has increased 103% since 2018 according to CSLB’S enforcement division.

Misleading publicity promising free solar panels among other false or exaggerated benefits and/or discounts have become so common throughout the state, CSLB said it was forced to send alerts to every corner in California.

“We’re doing everything we can to address those solar complaints but we also want to make sure we address solar education. We want to make sure people know what they’re getting into,” said White.

So, let’s do that now.

First off, make sure the contractor you’re about to hire is licensed to install solar panels. Those without a license may charge you less to do the job but remember -- no license equals less state protections should something go wrong.

Next, stay away from handshake deals. Sure, we’d like to think they still mean something but at the end of the day, a contract is your best friend so make sure to read it carefully. They say the devil is in the details; well, so can the CSLB if a company doesn’t abide by a contract.

Finally, know the law. Remember that the state only requires you to give a down payment of 10% or $1,000, -- whichever is less -- and to pay for labor and material progressively as the project is completed. This is one of the biggest causes for complaints sent to the CSLB.

“They are requesting so much more money upfront, also expecting you to pay for the solar panels before they even arrive, so what ends up happening to a lot of people is that they never get their solar system but end up putting all this money down,” said White.

And of course, keep in mind that no matter what any flier or salesperson may say, not all homes are created equal, so not all will benefit the same way from solar power panels.

CSLB advises you to do your homework and in fact the board has a page with the tools that could help you make the most informed decision when it comes to placing solar panels in your home.

CSLB also wants to make clear that the majority of solar panel companies that operate in California are good companies that are licensed and bonded. But like anything, when there is a high demand for a product or service, bad actors start showing up.