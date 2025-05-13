Inflation and tariffs are putting a squeeze on our budgets, and families are looking for ways to save. Some consumers are turning to apps not only to save money but to earn it as well. It’s a trend growing in popularity with Gen Zers.

“Right now, I think side hustles are the way our generation is taking,“ 19-year-old Aryanna Hansen said.

Hansen and her friend, Hayden Hurwitz, graduated from high school last year. Hurwitz is attending college and working as a valet, and Hansen is a full-time nanny working towards her real estate license.

Although they said their income is decent, they’re very aware of the tough economic times and can feel the pain in their bank accounts.

“The prices just started skyrocketing, and I was like, ‘Why am I spending $60 to $80 on a pair of jeans where I can find the same thing on Depop for $15, $16 in the same condition?'" Hansen said, adding that she doesn’t mind wearing used clothing. “Thrifting went from being something for low-income communities to being an actual fashion trend.“

But you can also find brand new items on thrifting apps like Depop, Poshmark, Mercari and even ShopGoodwill. Just search the letters “NWT,” which stand for “new with tags.”

Hurwitz is using the apps to make some extra spending money. He recently started selling clothes.

“I’ve sold 5, 6 things already, and it’s been a week and a half,” Hurwitz said.

His profit? About $60 for clothes that otherwise would just be hanging in his closet. He says it’s an easy side gig.

“When you list your clothing, it will show you the potential revenue you can get from them," he said.

This kind of side hustle can generate some extra money for anyone.

