Scripps Health is starting to send out payments to patients who were impacted by a ransomware attack two years ago. You may be able to claim $100, but you’ll want to make sure you know how to spot a legitimate email from a fake.

NBC 7 Responds confirmed with Scripps Health that the company Epiqpay is sending out those emails.

If you submitted a claim form to be part of the settlement by the March deadline, then you should get an email from EpiqPay. The email will not come from Scripps Health, which may cause you to ignore it, thinking it might be spam or a scam.

Verify the email address says “noreply@epiqpay.com” and watch out for email addresses that look similar but aren’t exactly right. Once you do that, it should be safe to click the “Claim Payment” button in the email.

Once you click, you will be sent to the EpiqPay website where you choose how you would like to receive the money. The options run from a gift card to a direct deposit. Again, make sure you are on the claim.epiqpay.com website. You have until Sept. 7 to claim your money.

About 147,000 patients may have had their personal and medical information compromised in the cyberattack two years ago.

Most will collect $100 but others may receive up to $7,500 if they can prove damages or additional costs incurred because of the cyberattack. It is expected Scripps Health will be paying out about $3.5 million to affected patients.

The settlement also calls for free credit monitoring and credit resolution for 36 months to all members of the settlement class. You have until August 26 to enroll in that.