Reyna Rodriguez said she was pretty excited to order a supplement off an infomercial that suddenly popped up on her television while jumping from one Spanish-language channel to the next.

The day-care provider recalled how GlutenOff promised relief for folks suffering from gluten intolerance, and said she looked forward to finally eating many of the foods she craves.

Rodriguez paid $250 for three bottles of GlutenOff, but was surprised when she was told she needed to buy additional supplements for the treatment to work.

“It’s together, they work together, and they say, ‘You have to drink all of these,’ ” Rodriguez recalled, indicating she ended up buying three more shipments of different supplements for a total of $709.

In one month, Rodriguez bought three months' worth of four different supplements.

But the treatment didn’t go as planned.

“The products were not good for me — I don’t know why,” Rodriguez said, describing that she had headaches and nausea.

Rodriguez contacted the company and returned all the supplements per its refund policy. However, the money was never returned, despite numerous phone calls promising her it was on the way back to her credit card.

Days turned into weeks, weeks into months, and still nothing.

“When you give me the product, you take my money in five minutes," Rodriguez said. "Why aren’t you sending me the money when I told you?"

Rodriguez added that she grew impatient and frustrated, which is saying a lot for someone who spends hours every day taking care of other people’s children.

“I sent the email to you to see if you could help me because I saw that you help a lot of people,” Rodriguez said, referring to NBC 7 Responds.

NBC 7 contacted the company right away and got the following response from Organic Life, LLC:

“We proceeded to complete the full refund for all four transactions under Mrs. Reyna Rodriguez. One of our customer support agents will also reach out to her ... to investigate further who was taking care of this situation as this was supposed to be addressed without the customer having to reach out to the TV station.”

Rodriguez said she’s grateful to have her money back but admits she would’ve been happier to have benefited from the treatment.