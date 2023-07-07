San Diego Fire-Rescue seeing big increase in lithium-ion battery fires

Jada Rocca still has the scars from the burns she received when her North Park home caught on fire. It was an e-scooter battery that suddenly sparked the blaze.

“It started sparking a little bit and within seconds - boom!” she said recalling how she and others barely escaped with their lives from the flames. “I could’ve died, let alone that one of my nieces or nephews, (we) had a baby in the house. You know, we need to be extremely careful.”

San Diego City Fire Battalion Chief Robert Rezendee agrees. He says in the last five years firefighters have seen a significant increase in fires caused by a lithium-ion battery malfunction.

“A lot of bad things occur all in one small space,” he explained with a pack of lithium-ion batteries in his hand. “We have an explosive fire where windows have been blown out and doors have been blown off their hinges. The fire now has ventilation to just burn extremely hot and fast.”

Once the batteries ignite, the chief says it’s best to get out and call 911 right away. Too many people have been injured trying to put it out.

“It burns its own oxygen so you can’t put it out. You can’t put water on them and put it out. We’ve dunked them in water and it’s still burning in the bucket of water,” he said.

Prevention is key

Use the right batteries and chargers - Do not modify them in any way and try to keep away from aftermarket products.

Read and follow instructions carefully - This includes the storage and/or charging locations. Batteries do not do well in hot places like a garage or shed for example.

Remove the charger when fully charged - This means try not to charge overnight when you’re sleeping. Keep an eye on it as much as possible.

Avoid storing or charging in direct sunlight - Avoid having them in hot vehicles. You’re literally playing with fire if they hit temperatures of more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Properly recycle batteries - Here you can find a website that will show you the nearest battery-recycling center to your home. All you have to do is type in your zip code.

Signs of a Problem

Change in color

Gives off an odor

Change in shape

Leaking

Gives off too much heat

Makes odd noises

“Not in your household trash bin and not in your household blue recycling bin,” said Jim Hay, Deputy Director of the San Diego Environmental Department. He added that batteries still pose a danger even when they’re not connected to anything and could release toxic substances.

Batteries should not be thrown into a trash can or blue recycle bin

“There have been a couple of instances here in San Diego without collection trucks where they’re taken out of service when they’re damaged beyond repair,” Hay said.

Chief Rezende added that most of these batteries are safe. But as more of them make it into our home, the potential for a fire increases. So families should really keep a closer eye on them.