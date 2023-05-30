The summer travel season is here and if you’ve flown anywhere recently you probably noticed airline travel is back to pre-pandemic levels. With so many things out of our control when we travel by plane – from weather to staffing issues to lost baggage – does choosing an airline really make a difference?

Consumer Reports surveyed more than 17,000 of its members about recent flights, asking about everything from ease of check-in, to delays, cleanliness and price.

The airline with the top overall satisfaction score for economy travel was Hawaiian Airlines. The big three - Delta, United and American - were in the middle. Frontier Airlines was at the bottom of the list.

Hawaiian and Breeze Airways both received excellent ratings for cabin cleanliness.

It’s no surprise that the members who took business or first-class flights were more satisfied than those who flew coach, where travelers’ top gripe related to airline seats.

“26 percent of folks in coach reported either being uncomfortable, booked in the wrong seat, or not able to sit with family,” Tian Wang with Consumer Reports Survey said.

20 percent of travelers had complaints related to flight schedules - things like delays, reschedules and cancellations. Yet, most people surveyed did not formally complain to the airline.

“Whatever your air travel issues, it’s important to log complaints with the airline while you are still at the airport,” Wang said. “If you’re stranded, you may be owed meals or a hotel room, or even money if you’ve bumped from your flight!”

It’s important to know your rights. The Department of Transportation’s website has a list of what each airline offers in the event of a controllable delay or cancellation.