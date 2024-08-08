NBC 7 Responds helps San Diego teacher with dream to see Foo Fighters

To say Debra Brennan is a fan of the Foo Fighters is an understatement.

“Pure rock and roll, they’re just legendary,” Brennan told NBC 7.

She bought tickets for Wednesday night’s show at Petco Park back in February. She was counting down the days to the night of the concert, but in June, her life tragically took an unexpected turn.

“I woke up, ambulance around me, went to the ICU, they just started doing work on me,” Brennan said.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

She was hit by a car as she was crossing Hawthorn Street in Little Italy. What followed was surgery, three screws in her pelvis and lots of excruciating pain to move her legs.

Just like that, Brennan was suddenly confined to a wheelchair.

“I’m determined to see this through, stay positive and be happy that I’m still alive, too man. That’s a big one," she said.

A positive outlook, that once the pain became manageable, included not giving up on those concert tickets. But she needed new ones.

“I’m like OK, there is no way I can sit on these seats. It was a great area, but it was like 14 seats in, and I was like OK, it is just not going to work," Brennan said.

But switching them to wheelchair-accessible seats became another obstacle to overcome. She says LiveNation told her to contact Petco Park, and Petco Park told her to contact LiveNation. She says she tried repeatedly, and selling them was simply not an option. She needed that concert.

“It was the one thing that I could do to just make my day brighter. I needed to do it," she said.

She contacted NBC 7 Responds, and we reached out to everyone involved, and well, Brennan got her wheelchair-accessible seats and rock n rolled like never before, despite not being able to dance on two feet.

Debra Brennan Debra Brennan was all smiles at the Foo Fighters concert in San Diego on August 7.

She said she wished the NBC 7 Responds team would’ve been there with her.

“I so appreciate you guys for helping me out with this. It was amazing. Made my summer great," she said.