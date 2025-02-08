NBC 7 helps SoCal woman get $1,400 refund for Shakira tickets

For months, Anahi Hernadez counted down the days to a Shakira concert scheduled for early November.

“I like that she’s very expressive, that she likes to dance and she likes to sing, you know, but like the way she does it, it just brings out more of the Latino culture,” Hernadez said with a proud smile.

Hernadez, a Coachella resident who's father is a fan of NBC 7, bought five tickets in April for almost $1,400 in two separate orders. Fast forward to last October, just a few weeks from the concert date in Palm Desert, when her heart sank after StubHub notified her the concert had been canceled.

Anahi Hernandez was looking forward to dancing and singing at a Shakira concert.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Hernadez was given two choices: A 120% credit to her StubHub Wallet or a full refund. She chose the money.

However, what followed were emails and emails, along with many phone calls that didn’t seem to get anywhere as Hernadez's 'money seemed to be stuck somewhere in the refund process.

Hernandez's father advised her to call NBC 7 Responds. We got to work right away, and a few days later she received her money.

“I was actually very shocked because, it was, like, we thought the money was gone at this point,” Hernadez said.

StubHub told NBC 7 Responds that they didn’t have the right payment information for Hernandez to refund her the money, and, they added, what happened with her refund did not meet their standards. They also gave a 25% voucher on each order.

“We really did need the money, at least to go to another concert or something,” Hernandez said.

Remember: No matter who you buy tickets from, make sure to research their refund policy, including how long it takes to get your money back. That way, you’ll know what to expect should the event get canceled.

Shakira fans in San Diego can still pick up tickets to her show at Snapdragon Stadium on June. 26.