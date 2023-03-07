Inflation may have forced you to default on your payments for loans or services. Calls from debt collectors are sure to follow, if they haven’t already, and you should know what they can and cannot do.

State Attorney General Rob Bonta says California has strict rules that prevent debt collectors from going too far when attempting to recover money. There is a line they simply cannot cross and Bonta wants you to know exactly where that line is.

“They can’t harass or abuse you. They can't use foul language or threaten to illegally harm you or your property, or threaten you with illegal actions or possibly threaten you with action they don't intend to take, they can't lie to you," he said.

Bonta says they also can’t call you at inconvenient places like your work or at inconvenient hours, typically after 9 p.m. or before 8 a.m.

You also have the right to request in writing to them to stop calling, at which point they could call you only to notify you that they will abide by your request and/or inform you a lawsuit may be filed against you.

A debt collector can’t pretend to be with law enforcement or design collection letters in such a way that they appear to be from a government agency or a law firm.

Bonta also warns that a debt collector’s call should not be ignored, even if it’s for the wrong amount or you think you don’t owe it. You should follow up, he says.

“Because if you don’t, the collector may continue trying to collect and report the negative information to your credit,” Bonta said.

He added that a response to a debt collector also give you a record that you either tried to make a payment plan or disputed the debt.

The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation has detailed information regarding your rights when it comes to debt collectors.