Looking to buy a car? Why you should probably step on it

Gerardo Marquillo was at a car lot in Chula Vista wanting to replace his old SUV. He wanted to buy a new vehicle, but was willing to consider a used one if the price was right. However, he was concerned his timing might be off.

“Everything seems to be more expensive, and everything that is going on with tariffs is making me want to wait for negotiations to settle down,” said Marquillo.

To buy or not to buy, that is the question car buyers are asking themselves. Marquillo decided to wait at least six months before he starts shopping around again for his next SUV.

New Cars

Brian Moody, executive director at Kelley Blue Book, said car buyers like Marquillo should not pump the brakes on buying since automakers have, for the most part, kept prices close to pre-tariff levels.

“Sort of delayed the impact of these prices, but we know that at some point, that's going to have to give,” he said. “And unless there are even further agreements reached, the prices are probably going to go up toward the end of summer.”

Moody added that if Marquillo did change his mind and decided to buy a car in the next few weeks, he’ll have to do more research than usual. That’s because trade deals between nations can change pricing options, and there is no consistency between dealerships when it comes to keeping costs down.

“Go online and search for a good lease deal, low APR, they are out there,” he explained. “But they don’t go by brand. Some brands might have one car that's expensive and they had to raise the price. Another model within that same brand might actually have a lower price.”

So what if Marquillo decided to buy a used car instead?

Older Used Cars

Christopher Ibrahim is a used car salesman in Chula Vista. A few months ago, he said he stocked up his inventory more than he should have, thinking tariffs would cause a huge demand before prices went up.

“There is definitely not a rush to buy a car right now; there are thousands of cars weekly that I see from my vendor, and they are so available,” he said.

So prices on his lot also stayed pretty much the same and were not affected by tariffs. However, keep in mind the cars he sells are older with lots of miles under the hood. If that’s what’s on your radar, you should be good to buy whenever.

Newer Used Cars

However, an affordable used car that’s less than five years old, according to Moody, will be harder to find, and it has nothing to do with tariffs.

“Because there is simply a shortage of good used cars from the COVID era, where some new cars just weren't built, automakers slowed down production,” he said.

So the prices were going up regardless of tariffs, says Moody, although they eased a bit last month post-tariff jitters. He also stressed there is a used-vehicle option that’s very affordable right now.

“If someone can make an electric car work for them and their lifestyle, I would be looking seriously at a used electric car because they are great deals,” he emphasized.

Marquillo said he doesn’t feel an electric car is for him and will stick with his plan to buy his SUV once the tariff dust settles. Sooner rather than later he hopes.