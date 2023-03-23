Looking For a Job? Don't Get ‘Hired' by a Scammer

The internet has made it easier than ever to apply for multiple jobs with just the press of a button on your keyboard or phone. But be careful, because it’s just as easy for scammers to pass as legitimate employers.

So how do you spot the imposters? Here are some red flags to watch out for.

🚩 Don’t pay to get a job: If someone asks you to send them money or deposit a check into your account and then send some of it back to them, this is likely a scam. Thieves will use this tactic, telling you they are sending you a check to purchase equipment or other work tools. They’ll ask you to cash it and send some or all of the money back, but the check will ultimately bounce because it’s fake.

🚩 Do your own research: Do an internet search with the name of the company followed by the word “scam”, “complaint” or “fraud.” You may discover that other people have been scammed. Imposters will try to mimic legitimate employers, so contact the company directly.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

🚩 Never give out your personal information until you’ve confirmed the job is legit. Some scammers will try to get info like your social security number as soon as possible, leading you to think they need it to start processing your direct deposit.



If you think you spot a fraudulent post while job hunting, or if you lost money in a scam, report it immediately to the Federal Trade Commission.