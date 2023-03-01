Is It Time to Break Up With Your Bank?

High fees. Practically no interest on your savings. Poor customer service.

Does this sound like your bank? If so, it might be time to find a new one, according to Consumer Reports.

There are more options than ever for banking, from traditional branches to credit unions to online-only banks. Each type has positives and negatives, so it’s important to figure out what’s most valuable to you when you’re looking for a bank. You might even find that it makes sense to bank at more than one place at a time.

If in-person customer service is important to you, a walk-in bank is your best bet. But even then, it pays to shop around. Visit a branch of the bank you’re considering to make sure it has everything you need, that the hours make sense for your life, and that the staffing is really up to snuff.

Looking for the best savings rates? Get online and shop around. Sites like Bankrate and NerdWallet can help. With a quick search, CR found nearly a dozen banks paying 3% interest — or more.

Before you jump at that promotion for a free checking account or high-interest savings account, however, be sure to read the fine print.

A supposedly “free checking account” isn’t really a bargain if it hits you with huge fees when you overdraft by a few dollars or for other reasons.

Changing banks requires some planning. Be sure to open the new account before closing your existing one. If you use direct deposit, don’t forget to change it to the new account, as well as any automatic bill payments. Then transfer any remaining money.

When changing banks, CR also recommends keeping your old account open until all checks and payments have cleared, to keep from getting hit with any fees.