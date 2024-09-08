How to save money as a senior driver

Bill Ehret, 81, is a recurring member of the Adult Enrichment Center in La Mesa. He told us that driving is not a privilege but a vestige of his independence.

Several seniors NBC 7 Responds talked to backed up Ehret, who said he considers himself to be one of the safest drivers on the road. He said he keeps both hands on the wheel of his Toyota, drives defensively and obeys all traffic laws.

Bill Ehret, 81, is a recurring member of the Adult Enrichment Center in La Mesa.

“There are a lot of us out there that are still sharp enough to do it," Ehret said, "and it’s not just going to the grocery store for a bottle of milk. It’s cross-country to visit relatives and so on,” Ehret said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The same is true for Marilyn and Bob Ackerly. She is 88 and he is 94 years old. They both remember the times they have driven in New York City, London and Tokyo.

Another thing they have in common besides their desire to keep driving is that they are all retired and getting hit with inflation. There is no way around it. Inflation just hits harder when your income doesn’t move to keep up with higher prices, and that includes paying more for auto insurance. So it's no surprise that many seniors are having a difficult time keeping up. There are ways to save money, however, but, most important, drivers need to know when it makes sense to hang up the car keys for the last time.

Ehret and the Ackerlys said they still feel safe behind the wheel despite sharing the road with younger, less experienced — and, at times, more aggressive — drivers.

“The way some of their cars are flying by you — they’re not older people," Marilyn said. "They’re so young, and they rev up their engines."

Bob and Marilyn Ackerly. She is 88 and he is 94 years old.

Even though the seniors NBC 7 said they have good driving records, their insurance rates have increased, just like everyone else’s. To be exact, they spiked across the nation an average of 22% in the past two years.

Drivers, older and otherwise, have some options to save money. For starters, those who aren't driving as much anymore can switch to a mileage-based policy. They can also change to a company that specializes in lower rates for seniors. Also, they can save by taking the Mature Driver Improvement Course approved by the California Department of Motor Vehicles. The courses are for drivers 55 and older and provide instruction on defensive driving, state motor-vehicle laws and updates on rules of the road, as well as making them aware of the effects medication, fatigue, alcohol, visual or auditory limitations have on a person’s driving ability

After reaching the age of 70, drivers can no longer renew your license by mail. Instead, they need to go to a DMV office to take a vision exam, and pass a driving and written test.

“The rules of the roads are changing, both the official and the unofficial,” said Megan Howell, the city of La Mesa’s recreation supervisor, who runs the Enrichment Center, which offers the senior driving course. "They need to brush up on that DMV driver's handbook."

Howell said many aging adults will pay the higher rates because of what it gives them in return, independence.

“It’s a darn inconvenience to go grab an Uber," Ehret said. "It’s cheaper than operating your own car but the freedom to be able to do that is gone."

It's a freedom that the three drivers NBC 7 spoke with said will never come at the expense of their or others’ safety.

“I’ll keep going until I feel a danger to people or something,” said Bob Ackerly.

Meanwhile, Marilyn Ackerly said seniors should also be willing to listen to loved ones who may be concerned about their driving.

“They ought to talk it over," Marilyn said. "And a good thing is to hop in the car and see how they're doing. Don’t make a judgment if you haven’t been in the car with them.”

Howell agreed and said those conversations need to be done with a level of compassion that has to include alternatives to driving so seniors can stay active and involved with their community.

For example, show them how ridesharing works: Download the app for them and go on a ride with. Seniors can also sign for an MTS 101 class and get a Pronto card. They may qualify for free ride services provided by the county and some non-profits. Show them that giving up driving does not mean giving up their independence.

“It doesn’t mean they’re irrelevant anymore," Howell said. "[They are] still a beautiful complex individual that’s contributing to society."