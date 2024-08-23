How to reduce your monthly car insurance premium

Randy Richards enjoys talking about the love, time and effort he has put into his beautiful 1949 Chevy 3100 pickup. This vehicle has competed in various events throughout San Diego County.

“It's got original drum brakes, 235 engines, inline six-cylinder," Randy said.

He is a master in this art, but the passion did not originate with him. It came from his wife Irene Richards who also owns a Pontiac Bonneville that has won 16 trophies in various competitions in the last couple of years.

“In two years, I painted it, changed the wheels to white ones and put everything electric," Irene said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

There is another competition between them: knowing who has the most beautiful car.

However, both said they have to slow down a little on what they invest in their classics. These cars require specialized auto insurance. They also now pay more for insurance for their regular car. And it is increasingly more expensive to drive in California when paying for the car insurance that state law requires you to have.

Randy and Irene Richards, classic car enthusiasts that wish they were paying less for regular car insurance

This is one of those expenses that many of us let happen automatically without finding out if there are better options. But if the increases have reached the point that you can no longer handle, it's time to review your policy and consider other options.

Most of the increases have to do with inflation and increases in labor and parts, Bankrate's Shannon Martin told NBC 7. He added that motorists across the country pay an average of $2,329 for comprehensive auto insurance. This is an increase of 22% compared to last year. According to Bankrate, the average a San Diego resident pays is $2,315, below the national and state average.

“Any increase, though, doesn’t feel like a good increase,” Martin said.

If you are in this position and want to reduce your monthly premium, there are a couple of things you can do:

Compare with other companies what they would charge for the same coverage. Some specialize in seniors or teenagers and might give you a better price

Pay attention to your mileage. If it is low, you may want insurance that charges you per mile. Using public transportation could help reduce the miles you drive

Consider increasing your deductible, especially if you drive safely and can cover a raised deductible if needed. Doing this will reduce what you pay each month according to Bankrate's insurance expert

Another thing you can consider is combining car insurance with home insurance. This could give you a discount on your premiums. Some insurers even charge you less if you allow them to monitor your driving. But only take this option if you are cautious when driving and obey traffic rules, including speed limits.