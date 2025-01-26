You have to admire the energy little Estella has at the airport. She’s 3 years old and jumps in and out of her seat as her older sister, Sophia, sits beside her.

Andrea and her daughters Sophia and Estella get ready to fly from San Diego to Boston.

Their mom, Andrea Pole, prepares them for the long security line at San Diego International Airport.

“I didn’t expect the line to be this huge. It’s such a big line,” Pole said with what seemed like a nervous laugh. Estella was still jumping around next to her.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Pole admitted feeling jealous of all those passengers who paid to get through security faster.

Long lines at SD International Airport may have some thinking about faster options.

“If I was by myself, I probably would, but with kids, I’m sure it would help but the price is something I’d have to consider,” she said.

Cynthia Gonzalez agreed with Pole, “The lines are always long. It doesn’t matter what airport you go to, those lines are always a nightmare, especially during the holidays.”

However, Gonzales no longer has to deal with those long lines as she has TSA Precheck thanks to her military service. She said she doesn’t feel for those who have to wait in longer lines as she walks past them.

“I feel nothing, no shame, no nothing,” she said half jokingly.

So let’s compare three options that, for a fee, will run your background check to get you to the front of the line.

TSA Precheck is available in more than 200 airports. It costs between $75 and $85. It’s good for five years. Children 12 and under can accompany a parent or guardian with TSA Precheck at no extra cost. You don’t have to remove your shoes, belt, jacket, etc. when walking through security.

This means Pole only needs to pay for herself to get through security quicker when traveling to the East Coast with her daughters.

Global Entry is for international travelers. You get access to an express line at customs when you return from abroad. It’ll cost you $120 for five years. Applying is more complicated and takes longer, but get this, TSA Precheck is included with Global Entry. You can also access SENTRI lanes when returning from Mexico at any port of entry. Just make sure you're car is registered as well.

Clear is pricier at $199 annually. It uses retinal scans instead of traditional IDs to verify your identity. A drawback is that it’s available in fewer airports. Once you’re identified, you will be escorted past the identity check but you’ll still have to remove your shoes, belts, etc. like everyone else. However, Clear Plus lets you bundle Clear with TSA Precheck for the same price but once TSA Precheck expires you’ll have to renew it separately.

So which is the right option for you?

Domestic Travel - TSA Precheck is the more budget-friendly option.

International Travel - Global Entry takes longer to process so you should get the ball rolling now but don’t count on getting in before the summer. Remember, this option includes TSA Precheck.

Domestic/International - Clear Plus is a great option if it's within your financial means. It’s also available in several Canadian and European airports. On top of that, it can be used at dozens of stadiums across the United States. Plus you can also get Global Entry separately.

You should also check your credit cards as some will help you save on these fees.