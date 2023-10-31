It’s too early to know for sure if El Niño will hit San Diego with lots of rain, according to NBC 7's weather team, but homeowners should maybe prepare for the worst, say the roofing experts.

The rain came down hard and often a year ago, and then Hurricane Hilary swept through San Diego County, causing flight cancellations at the airport.

All that weather pounding on our roofs kept many roofers busy as we got closer to winter.

Emilio Lopez owns a local roofing company that’s been around for more than 30 years. He’s found that many homeowners don’t maintain their roofs properly.

“A lot of times, you could stop a roof leak before it becomes a roof leak,” Lopez told NBC 7.

Lopez said he’s stocking up on materials, with a close eye on the weather. He added that they are “preparing [them]selves to have a really wet winter this year, possibly four to five months of rain.”

Lopez is talking about El Niño and the outlook is actually an uncertain one, leaning toward an average wet season, but the possibility of a wet one is what he said he’s preparing for.

“Everybody runs to get sandbags, tarps, wet patches," Lopez said. "It’s really hard to get material when it’s raining or for emergencies."

Roof inspections should be done yearly, Lopez said, and if you haven’t done one in a while, you should really consider it. Hairline fractures can go unnoticed and may start separating, according to Lopez. Also: Since many homes are built around the same time, If you see your neighbors paying for roof repairs, you should consider that your roof may be the next to need it.

Also consider if you installed new solar panels, Lopez said. Finally, if you’ve had a prior leak, Lopez said you should have run an inspection, particularly if your roof was put on in the '90s.

“It could be the whole roof that’s deteriorated, more specifically toward the southern exposure, and that’s because of the sun,” Lopez said.

Also, make sure the person doing the inspection on your roof is licensed — don’t be too tempted by a cheaper price.

“If they don’t have a license and if they slip and fall, chances are they’re not going to be covered," Lopez said. "They could actually sue the homeowner."

The California Contractors State License Board will be able to tell you if the company you consider hiring is properly licensed.