Here are the best holiday card printing services you can order online

Far from being the most wonderful time of the year, the holidays are often busy and stressful.

But sending holiday cards doesn’t have to be. Using an online card service can help save time by streamlining the process. All you do is select a template, add photos, add a message, pick the quantity you want, and pay.

But with so many companies, how do you know which one is right for you? Consumer Reports ordered cards from 10 brands and evaluated features like photo and paper quality, ease of ordering, customization options, and pricing.

The pick for best high-end cards: Shutterfly’s Tiny Prints. They’re pricey, but their paper and photo quality were unmatched. The company will even address and mail your cards out for an additional fee.

The best mid-priced pick is Nation’s Photo Lab, which offers fewer options for customizing cards but delivers beautiful photo quality.

Another option that won’t break the bank is Artifact Uprising, which has good photo and paper quality for the price and can address your envelopes for an additional charge.

If you’re looking for a quick and easy card on 100% recycled paper, Postable offers a diverse list of holiday categories and will address and mail your cards for no extra charge beyond postage. But its photo quality fell to the middle of the pack.

If you tend to wait until the last minute to order your cards, Staples offers reasonable pricing, with some that can be picked up the same day. However, CR’s experts say the photo quality isn’t as good as most other cards.

The bottom line is no matter which service you choose, taking some of the stress out of your holidays is the gift that keeps on giving.

Also, watch for sales, special offers, and discount codes, which can often save some money when ordering holiday cards.