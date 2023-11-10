consumer

Here's what happens to your body when you drink those delicious and tempting seasonal drinks

Consuming seasonal coffee drinks like the famous “Pumpkin Spice Latte” is an irresistible temptation for some people.

By Melissa Sandoval and Cinthia Pasillas

According to health experts, drinking all of those calories and sugar could be harmful to our health.

Many of these seasonal drinks contain up to 12 tablespoons of sugar and this is not considering the whipped cream and other artificial flavors that go in it. 

“They're very high in sugar. They taste very good, but they're going to be low in a lot of other nutrients that we need to make our bodies healthy,” said  Vanessa Aldaz, a registered dietitian with Rady Children’s Hospital.

Believe it or not, one 16 oz drink contains around 50 grams of sugar, equivalent to 12 tablespoons; that's double the amount recommended by the American Heart Association.

They suggest not to consume more than 24 grams of sugar per day.

“We're also now seeing, of course, incidents or cases with mental health disorders and mood and behavior disorders,” said Aldaz.  

A latte is a coffee drink made with espresso and steamed milk.

She says that after the pandemic, they've seen double the amount of cases of type 2 diabetes in younger children. So usually from the age of twelve and above, the incidence of type 2 diabetes has increased.

So what really happens when we have one of these high sugary drinks with whipped cream and 2% milk? 

An analysis made by nutritionists from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics concluded: 

  • Within 5 minutes of drinking it, the body gets an endorphin rush. A headache or bowel movement from preservatives are possible. 
  • Between 15 to 20 minutes, there's an energy peak from caffeine, and the excess sugar is stored as fat. 
  • In 20 to 30 minutes the fat enters through your bloodstream, which can increase your risk of heart disease.
  • After an hour, the risk of potential blood clots are higher. 
  • After 3 to 4 hours, energy from the caffeine will most likely keep you awake and cause hunger. 

Aldaz provided her patients with recommendations to avoid consuming high-calorie drinks.

  • Choose smaller portions.
  • Reduce the amount of syrup and sugar.
  • Find other alternative drinks, for example tea.
  • Replace whole milk with vegan options.
  • Consume these sugary drinks only on special occasions.

Another suggestion to save you money and extra calories is to make your own seasonal drinks at home with healthy and real ingredients. 

