Tips to get your car ready for a holiday road trip

The luggage is in the car, you have your coffee, even your holiday road trip playlist, but how are the oil and water levels in your car? Or the pressure in your tires, do you know?

Jose Antonio Vera, a mechanic for almost 40 years, says one of the most common mistakes drivers make is not making sure the spare tire is in good condition. Also, “Don’t forget the jack,” said Vera. The jack and the jumper cables are two of the most common tools we lend and forget about.

Before getting behind the wheel, we must check, “The oil level, the coolant, and check the top of the radiator,” Vera told us. “Sometimes it’s loose or leaking.”

Also be sure to check the power steering, wipers, and brake fluid, as well as the battery. And in case your car breaks down, Vera suggests having an emergency car kit in your vehicle.

“You need water,” Vera said. “If the coolant is leaking you can use water for an emergency.” Other items to add to your list include an empty gas can, paper towels, a flashlight, a tire wrench, a funnel, a portable tire inflator and a hammer.

“Sometimes when you remove a tire you can’t remove it, because of the rust in the middle, so you hit the tire on 4 sides outside and inside and you can remove it.”

An emergency car kit should also include, says Vera, a tire pressure gauge and a heavy-duty tow strap.

And don’t forget the emergency lights, it could be a matter of life or death.

“If you can put them 20 feet, it’s better so everybody can see your car on the freeway.”

Make sure all the lights in your car work and since it’s winter, you’ll want to make sure your heater works, and keep a blanket in the car, just in case. And don’t forget to keep your phone charged. You don’t want to find yourself without juice in an emergency.