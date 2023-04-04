We all love saving money when shopping, especially these days when everything seems to cost more. Finding a deal may be as easy as downloading an app.

Consumer Reports says while there are a lot of coupon and cashback apps out there, don’t forget to check out retailer-specific apps as well.

For example, in the Walmart app, you can compare the company’s own prices, which sometimes vary online and in-store. When you’re shopping in person, pull up the app, scan the item, and then switch the setting to walmart.com to see if the online price is less. If it is, they’ll match it on the spot.

The same goes for Target. Consumer Reports says Target also has an excellent rewards program. The mega-retailer gives you a one percent rebate for every eligible purchase, whether online or in the store.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

If you shop at Kohl’s, use their app to sign up for the Kohl’s reward program. You’ll earn five percent in rewards on every purchase to use for future shopping trips. If you’re in the military, you’ll want to shop on Mondays, when service members get 15 percent off in-store purchases.

You can also save with restaurants. How about free medium-size french fries from McDonald’s every Friday? That’s what you get when you spend at least a dollar using the “order and pay” feature in the app.

Remember, if you have your favorite stores that you visit frequently, then it may be worth it to download each store’s app to take advantage of all the offers. Click here to read more tips from Consumer Reports about saving with the apps mentioned above.