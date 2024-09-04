A heat wave has taken over San Diego County, and families cranking up the air conditioner may sweat a second time when they’re hit with an electric bill in a few weeks.

“A lot of windows opened, the side windows opened," said Catalina Perez of Chula Vista as a nice breeze flowed through her home. "We just take advantage of it. You must let that breeze come through as much as you can."

Perez explained how fortunate she is to live on a hilltop without other structures impeding the breeze that rings her wind chimes. It's a breeze that allows her to work outside on her porch at 3 in the afternoon.

“High heat always means a more expensive energy bill,” said Anthony Wagner from San Diego Gas & Electric. "Regardless of what the rate is, customers are using more during high heat."

Here are some tips from SDG&E to save on your next bill as you muscle through the heat wave:

Raise the thermostat four to six degrees

Use a fan instead of A/C to keep air circulating

Use major appliances between 4-6 p.m.

Turn off the pool pump between 4-6 p.m.

Turn off chargers and power strips instead of sleep or standby mode

Check to see if you qualify for any rebates offered by SDG&E

And of course, Perez will tell you: Every household needs at least one person keeping an eye out for wasteful energy consumption.

“That’s definitely me, and me, repeating myself, ‘Lights off. Te refrigerator closed,' " Perez said. "I believe after so much time, just like our parents, it will stick."