It’s something we do almost every day – hand over personal information to online services or companies. And many of us don’t give it a second thought. What you may not know is how much power you have over what a company does with your data.

The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) has been in effect for five years now. The law gives you, the consumer, the right to know about the personal information a business collects about you, and how they use and share it.

You have the right to delete the personal information they collected. However, there are some exceptions to this related to credit scores and the debt you may have.

You have the right to opt out of the sale or sharing of your personal information.

And you have the right to non-discrimination for exercising these rights. In other words, the services you receive cannot be modified in any way.

As of Jan. 1, you have two new privacy protections under the CCPA. The right to correct inaccurate personal information that a business may have about you. And the right to limit the use and disclosure of your sensitive personal information.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta says consumers should be aware of these rights as the state works to get the word out to businesses through outreach and enforcement.

“The fact that California businesses know that we’re active, that we’re serious, that we’re seeking full compliance with CCPA, I think will help increase the, what I would describe as the fair level of compliance with CCPA to an outstanding level of compliance over time,” Bonta said.

You can read more details about your protections under the CCPA here.