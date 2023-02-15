Cars Flooded in Recent Storms Being Sold in San Diego; Here's How to Tell if You're Buying a Flood Car

Just a few weeks ago, parts of California were experiencing historic flooding. San Diego was also hit by winter storms, causing floods in some areas.

Carfax estimates more than 51,000 vehicles were damaged by the floodwaters that ravaged California in January. Many of those cars will be cleaned up and resold.

“A car that’s been flooded in a hurricane, or like the storms in California that we experienced last month, is that that car is literally rotting from the inside out,” said Patrick Olsen, Executive Editor at Carfax. “We find that on average it reduces the value of the vehicle by about $4,000.”

Not only can it cost you, but auto technicians say the dangers are even worse.

“You could have an instance in where you’re driving down the highway and maybe you hit a bump and the electrical system loses connection and the whole car shuts off,” said William Pesarini, Master Technician and Aero Auto in Kearny Mesa.

So how can you tell if the vehicle you are about the purchase has been damaged in a flood?

“The number one thing would be stains in the headliner and the carpet, just wet spots that you can tell there’s been water,” said Pesarini.

If you’re buying a used car that doesn’t come with a warranty, have an independent mechanic inspect it. They can help you spot signs of trouble.

Carfax also has a free tool that can help you spot a flood vehicle. Enter the VIN and it will tell you if a flood issue has ever been reported to the company.